Milwaukee's Best Buffet

If variety is importantin choosing a buffet, then Potawatomi Casino is a good bet. What’s surprisingis the overall quality of the inexpensive lunch selection, which varies dailyand can include hominy and beans and jerk chicken along with the usual carvedmeat and salad bar. We’re gambling that the long lines heading into the doorare mostly casinogoers, but the buffet’s professional chefs ensure that thefood is well above the norm and worth a trip even if bingo isn’t your passion.

1721 W. Canal St.

1-800-729-7244

http://paysbig.com/

Runners-up: Maharaja, Casablanca