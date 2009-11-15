Milwaukee's Best Burger

×

We're not sure whichSobelman's our readers like best. For years many have gone to the original, acorner bar that became a destination point on the strength of its burgers. Thissummer the owner opened Sobelman's Tallgrass Grill, serving even betterburgers. The difference? The meat comes from cows fed the natural way, ongrass. It's a bit more expensive, but customers get more for their money.Burgers from grass-fed cows are meatier and bigger because they contain lessfat and shrink less.

Sobelman's Pub &Grill

1900 W. St. Paul Ave.

414-931-1919

Sobelman's TallgrassGrill

1952 N. Farwell Ave.

414-273-4727

http://www.milwaukeesbestburgers.com/

Runners-up: Kopp's, Elsa's on the Park