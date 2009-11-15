Milwaukee's Best Burrito

×

To local burritoaficionados, size matters, and the burritos at Qdoba Mexican Grill arecertainly muy grande. The fast-foodchain has generated a loyal following by packing giant flour tortillas withfresh, flavorful ingredients. Select a signature burrito or build your own bychoosing from a variety of fillings including grilled meats, fajita veggies andsalsas. Qdoba also serves breakfast burritos, in case you find yourselfrequiring spicy Mexican sausage and ranchera sauce midmorning.





Multiple Locations



http://www.qdoba.com/