Milwaukee's Best Chinese Restaurant

The always-reliableEmperor of China has consistently been rated as one of Milwaukee’s best Chinese restaurants by Shepherd Express readers. The menu isregionally diverse and offers dozens of choices, including vegetarian andseafood options along with classics you would expect, like cashew chicken andcrispy duck. Emperor of Chinaalso serves popular lunch specials that are both affordable and tasty.

1010 E. Brady St.

414-271-8889

http://www.emperorofchinarestaurant.com/

Runners-up: No. 1 Chinese (Kinnickinnic Avenue), East Garden