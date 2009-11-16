Milwaukee's Best Dance Company

×

Danceworksis a company of dancers and choreographers who give concerts of originalcontemporary dance featuring multidisciplinary collaborations with guestartists. They also offer more than 70 classes in every style to all ages at aDowntown studio and multiple satellite locations. Thecompany's outreach programs integrate dance into grade-school curricula at 42area schools, and unite children and elders in creating performances from lifestories. Its DanceLAB offers local and national artists space and supportfor experiments to expand thinking about dance and its role in community life.

Runners-up: Milwaukee Ballet Company,Ko-Thi Dance Company