Milwaukee's Best Delicatessen: Classic

More than just a good placeto find something great to eat, Milwaukee Public Market is carrying on atradition. With its location in the Commission Row area of Milwaukee’s HistoricThird Ward, the hub of the city’s market activity for more than a hundredyears, it is aiming to be a symbol of the community it serves. That being said,it is an unparalleled place to chow down. With 20 specialty food vendors(offering everything from meat, seafood and bread to candy, wine, coffee and,of course, fresh produce), the market is the ideal place to experience all thatthe Milwaukee area has to offer. And once you’re full, you can take in one ofthe market’s special events or cooking classes.

400 N. Water St.

414-336-1111

http://www.milwaukeepublicmarket.org/index.php

Runners-up:Benji’s, Glorioso’s