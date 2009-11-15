Milwaukee's Best Diner

×

Anyone who cravessoul-warming comfort food and local flair hits this all-American diner,complete with a classic counter and stools, for its hearty breakfasts (servedevery day until 3 p.m.) and stellar daily specials. Servings are huge, the waitstaff is super-friendly and the place bustles with a down-to-earth, real-peoplevibe. With more than 150 craft beers and spirits, coupled with bargain barrelprices, the diner turns fun-tastic bar when the sun goes down.

1947 N. Farwell Ave.

414-273-7677

http://www.thecometcafe.com/

Runners-up: Ma Fischer’s, Miss Katie’s