Milwaukee's Best Grocery: Gourmet

Pick’n Save, we loveyou, but sometimes we need cream that hails from Devonshire, not Kraft. AtSendik’s on Oakland, shoppers will find a few processed foods, but mostly aslew of high-quality and imported ingredients, such as a full olive bar(Austrian goat cheese jalapenos anyone?), a full-service meat department thatincludes cured specialty meats and sausage made on-site, more than 300 types ofcheeses, a diet-impairing bakery and a wine department that just doesn’t quit.





Nehring’s Sendik’s onOakland

4027 N. Oakland Ave.

414-332-3140

http://www.sendiksoakland.com/





Runners-up:Whole Foods, G. Groppi Food Market