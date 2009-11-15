Milwaukee's Best Hot Dogs

×

The Dogg Haus is allabout the frankfurters, with a menu full of variations of the Americanfavorite. There are spicy dogs, Chicago-style dogs, chili dogs and Cajun dogs.There are hot dogs covered in salsa, shredded cheese and sour cream, and otherssmothered in nacho cheese and jalapeno peppers. If the classic Vienna beef dogisn’t doing the trick, Polish and Italian sausages are available, as well aquarter-pounder named the “Doggfather.”

The Dogg Haus

Multiple locations

Runners-up: Sammy’s Taste of Chicago, Miller Park