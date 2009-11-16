Milwaukee's Best Margarita

×

With no shortage ofgreat destinations for Mexican food and libations, it’s a testament to the barstaff at La Fuente for their restaurant’s selection as our readers’ favoritemargarita spot in town. Down two of the delicious house versions and you’ll betoo far gone to care, but call for some top shelf Reposado or Anejo varietytequila to lessen the morning-after recovery period.





La Fuente

625 S. Fifth St.

414-271-8595

http://www.megustalafuente.com/





Runners-up: Botanas, Cempazuchi