Milwaukee's Best Martini

While Milwaukee sometimes getsan undeserved rap for being populated with beer-swilling boors, there is alarge demographic group that enjoys quaffing more elegant (and potent)libations. Make no mistake, they can tap any beer, ale or stout you desire, butdon’t waste a trip to the Hi Hat without savoring at least one of themeticulously mixed martinis, chosen by our readers as the best in town.
Hi Hat
Hi Hat
1701 N. Arlington Place
414-220-8090
Runners-up: Elsa’s on the Park, Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge