Milwaukee's Best Martini

While Milwaukee sometimes getsan undeserved rap for being populated with beer-swilling boors, there is alarge demographic group that enjoys quaffing more elegant (and potent)libations. Make no mistake, they can tap any beer, ale or stout you desire, butdon’t waste a trip to the Hi Hat without savoring at least one of themeticulously mixed martinis, chosen by our readers as the best in town.





Hi Hat

1701 N. Arlington Place

414-220-8090

http://hihatgarage.com/





Runners-up: Elsa’s on the Park, Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge