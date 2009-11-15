Milwaukee's Best Mexican Restaurant

×

Another popularrestaurant on South Fifth Street in the district deemed Milwaukee’s LatinQuarter, with its valet parking and endless army of waiters and busboys,Botanas offers some of the best service in the city. In the summer, sipmargaritas and munch on chips and guacamole on a sprawling patio, and in thewinter, warm up in the festive, jungle-themed dining room. Most of the dishesare simple and well prepared, and even the small combo platters offer generousportions. Tacos, burritos and fajitas burst with home-cooked flavor, while therobust sauces and moles in many entrees will satisfy those craving somethingmore exotic.

Botanas Restaurant

816 S. Fifth St.

414-672-3755

http://www.botanasrestaurant.com/

Runners-up: La Fuente, Conejito’s Place