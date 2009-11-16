Milwaukee's Best Musical Instrument Store

×

Cascio InterstateMusic is every bit as large as the chain instrument stores, but, unlike the bigguys, this shop is family run and maintains close ties to the community. Forseveral years running, for instance, the store has co-sponsored with 91.7 WMSEand the Shepherd Express the onlystage at Summerfest dedicated entirely to local music. Whether you’re in agarage-rock band or an orchestra or you DJ on the weekends, Cascio stockseverything you need, and just about every brand you’ve ever heard of. Theirlow-pressure staff will help you find the right equipment without trying tosell you something needlessly expensive.

Cascio InterstateMusic

13819 W. National Ave.

1-800-462-2263

