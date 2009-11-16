Milwaukee's Best New Nightclub

×

Fate hasn’t been kindto the previous clubs at this Cathedral Square address, but the convivial atmosphere andfriendly staff at Whiskey Bar have made it our readers’ pick for best newnightclub. If you’re just out to slam some Jack and Coke, you could do thathere too, I suppose, but what a waste. Whiskey Bar is a good find for those whoenjoy slowly sipping a quality scotch or bourbon.





Whiskey Bar

788 N. Jackson St.

414-312-8566

http://www.whiskeybarmilwaukee.com/





Runners-up: Suite, Meze