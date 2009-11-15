Milwaukee's Best Pizza

×

In a testament to thedish’s popularity, perhaps no other category evokes such passion as pizza.While it all depends on one’s personal preferences, our readers largely agreethat Zaffiro’s Pizza crafts the best pie in Milwaukee. They’ve been serving upthe delicious disc for more than 50 years from their Farwell Avenue location,and recently opened a new space within the posh Marcus North Shore Cinema.

Zaffiro’s Pizza

1724 N. Farwell Ave.

414-289-8776

http://www.zaffirospizza.com/

Runners-up: Pizza Shuttle, Pizza Man