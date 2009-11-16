Milwaukee's Best Record Store

×

These are tough timesfor record stores, with large chains and independent shops alike foldingMilwaukee is still stingingfrom the loss of Atomic Records earlier this year. Instead of withering away inthe tough economy, though, the Exclusive Company has actually expanded, addingbigger selections of new and used DVDs and the largest selection of new vinylin the city. Exclusive’s prices are as impressive as the selection, as theysomehow compete with the artificially low prices of big-box stores and Internetretailers. No store in the area stocks this much music at prices this low.

The Exclusive Company

1669 N. Farwell Ave.

414-271-8590

5026 S. 74th St.

414-281-6644

Runners-up:Rush-Mor Records, Record Head