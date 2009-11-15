Milwaukee's Best Restaurant Service

×

Located in a residentialneighborhood on the Lower East Side, Sanford is recognized as one of the finestrestaurants in the country. Chef Sanford D’Amato’s commitment to excellence isreflected in every aspect of production and presentation, and his staff ofexpert servers ensures that your dining experience, while not inexpensive, willbe one you’ll never forgetand worth every cent.

Sanford

1547 N. Jackson St.

414-276-9608

http://www.sanfordrestaurant.com/





Runners-up: Eddie Martini’s, Café LuLu