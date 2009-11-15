Milwaukee's Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Buying

×

The thoroughly rehabbedpavilion in Lake Park, perched on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan, hasincomparable views that no Milwaukee restaurant can match. The largely Frenchmenu lives up to the reputation of that national cuisine for being expensive,especially at dinnertime, but lunches are more modestly priced and the Sunday,off-the-menu brunch with selection of starters, entrees and desserts is one ofthe city’s best.

Lake Park Bistro

3133 E.Newberry Blvd.

414-962-6300

http://www.lakeparkbistro.com/