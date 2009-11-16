Milwaukee's Best Rock Band

×

Nearly a year and ahalf after its completion, this December Decibully will finally release theirambitious third album, World Travels Fast,a gorgeous, kaleidoscopic indie-rock record about changing technology and theshrinking planet. It’s the band’s best album yet, and one well timed to helpthem find a broader audience, thanks to the recent interest in similarlyexpansive folk-rock bands like Fleet Foxes and Blitzen Trapper. Decibully willhost a listening party for World TravelsFast Dec. 2 at the Cactus Club, ahead of a Dec. 18 release show at the BayView Brew Haus.

