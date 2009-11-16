Milwaukee's Best Salon

×

With hundreds of hairsalons in Milwaukee,the task of choosing which one to go to can be daunting. How do you choose?Word of mouth. Customers of The Establishment in Shorewood have nothing butpositive feedback about the full service hair salon’s positive atmosphere, goodtunes, flawless services and friendly, trustworthy staff. Lead stylist,esthetician and co-owner Carly Flynn’s experience in prestigious salons andwithin the film and fashion industries has given her a versatile set of skills.

The Establishment

4503 N. Oakland Ave.

414-963-4300

Runners-up:Beauty, Salon Thor