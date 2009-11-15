Milwaukee's Best Serbian Restaurant

×

Three Brothers’ cozydining room feels like an old kitchen, complete with bare, Formica tabletopsand mismatched china. Make yourself at home, because you’ll be there for awhile. This old-fashioned restaurant specializes in slow-cooked food, and oneof their signature dishes, bureka thick pastry filled with layers of cheese,spinach and cheese, or beefcan take nearly an hour for the cooks to bake fresh(you can call in your order ahead of time to cut down on the wait). Most disheswill please sophisticated foodies and meat-and-potatoes diners alike. Althoughtucked away on a side street in residential Bay View, this gem is one ofMilwaukee’s best-known secrets. Rachael Ray even stopped by when she sweptthrough the city for her “$40 a Day” program.

Three Brothers

2414 S. Saint Clair St.

414-481-7530

