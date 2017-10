×

With five locationsthroughout the Milwaukee area, Breadsmith makes artisan bread accessible.Crusty sourdough boules and crispy French baguettes are baked fresh daily, inaddition to specialty breads like deli rye and apple pie bread, which areavailable selectively. Stop in before work to grab a pumpkin muffin and cup ofcoffee, or indulge in other sweets like scones, cookies, brownies andcoffeecakes.

Breadsmith

Multiple locations



http://www.breadsmith.com/

Runners-up: Great Harvest Bread Co., Wild FlourBakery