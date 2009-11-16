Milwaukee's Best Tattoo Parlor

×

Custom Tattoo openedin June 2007, but the business has already accumulated plenty of praise andawards. Co-owner Greg Foster is an accomplished and experienced tattoo artistwhose work has been featured in multiple tattoo magazines. Foster and hisfellow Custom Tattoo artists collaborate with clients who have decided upon apre-designed image or are in search of something original. If you are unsure,there are sketchbooks on hand to help you generate some ideas.

Custom Tattoo

1956 N. Farwell Ave.

414-277-8282

Runners-up:Black Dragon Tattoo, Body Ritual