The MilwaukeeRepertory Theater has produced a diverse selection of plays for more than 50years. Operating out of three main theaters with a combined capacity thatexceeds 1,000 seats, the Rep stages more shows per season in Milwaukee than any other company. The Reprecently announced its first new artistic director in more than a decade, asJoseph Hanreddy steps down and welcomes acclaimed British director MarkClements.

Runners-up: Alchemist Theatre, Skylight Opera Theatre