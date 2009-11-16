Milwaukeean of the Year

×
The fervor over“American Idol” finalist Danny Gokey hit its apex in early May, when theprogram hosted a day of Gokey appearances and parades throughout Milwaukee, including afree concert at the Summerfest grounds that drew a crowd of 25,000. An earlyfavorite to win FOX’s top-rated singing contest, Gokey was cut the followingweekhe finished thirdbut he’d already cemented his status as a hometown hero.Regardless of whether Gokey’s brand of smooth, blue-eyed soul got your mojoworkin’ or your eyes rolling, it’s hard not to admire a guy who gives tens ofthousands of dollars in free publicity back to his home city.
Runners-up:Mayor Tom Barrett, Les Paul