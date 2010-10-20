Few open-mic nights in Milwaukee have the history of Linneman’s long-running Wednesday night event, a magnet for talent from Milwaukee’s folk, rock and alt-country scenes. Many of the city’s finest songwriters proudly cite this open-mic as one of their first public performances, and the event continues to attract novice and veteran talent alikemembers of The BoDeans and The Violent Femmes are among those who have performed here. For serious songwriters looking to network or find like-minded players, this is the open-mic to attend.

Linneman’s Riverwest Inn

1001 E. Locust St.

414-263-9844

www.linnemans.com