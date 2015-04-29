Best of Milwaukee 2010
Charles Woodson
Off the field, the heart of the Packers defense is a partner in a winery in Napa Valley, Calif.—one of its labels being “TwentyFour by Charles Woodson.” And on the field, like a fine wine, the 13-year veteran seems to get better with age more
Brandon Jennings
Last season, the electrifying rookie point guard helped lead the Bucks to their most regular-season wins in nine years. The previous year was spent in Italy as the first all-American to forgo college and play professionally in Europe. As fo... more
Casey McGehee
Last year McGehee stormed onto the roster by hitting .329 in spring training, got his shot as a starter in May and earned the third-base job with blue-collar grit and a hot bat. He finished with a .301 batting average, 16 home runs and 66 r... more
