Off the field, the heart of the Packers defense is a partner in a winery in Napa Valley, Calif.one of its labels being “TwentyFour by Charles Woodson.” And on the field, like a fine wine, the 13-year veteran seems to get better with age. Last season, The Associated Press named him NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Nine interceptions, three touchdowns and 66 solo tackles can do that for a fellow. In high school, he won Ohio’s Mr. Football Award. At the University of Michigan, he won the Heisman Trophy the same year Michigan shared the national championship. And Packers fans believe Mr. Woodson completes the trifecta this year when named Most Valuable Player in Super Bowl XLV as the Lombardi Trophy returns to Green Bay.