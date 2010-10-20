Casey McGehee

Last year McGehee stormed onto the roster by hitting .329 in spring training, got his shot as a starter in May and earned the third-base job with blue-collar grit and a hot bat. He finished with a .301 batting average, 16 home runs and 66 runs batted in, ranking fifth in the vote for National League Rookie of the Year. This year McGehee showed it was no fluke. He hit .285 with 23 homers and a team-leading 104 RBI. In an August series against Arizona, he set a club record by getting hits in nine consecutive at-bats.