Brandon Jennings

Last season, the electrifying rookie point guard helped lead the Bucks to their most regular-season wins in nine years. The previous year was spent in Italy as the first all-American to forgo college and play professionally in Europe. As for next season, his goals for the team include earning 50 victories, winning a Central Division title and moving beyond the first round of the playoffs. As for himself, he says, “The main thing is: Am I capable of getting better and better? I just want to get stronger and come back better.” Molto bene, Mr. Jennings.