Stocking a boutique second-hand selection of jeans, jackets, T-shirts and accessories for men and women, Bay View’s Luv Unlimited is an invaluable resource for those who don’t have time to dig through heaps of polyester at the Salvation Army in hopes of finding something fashionable. The shop also works by trade, and features an in-house line of new clothes. A bonus tip for record collectors: There’s a choice selection of soul, rock, country and hip-hop albums stocked in the back.

Luv Unlimited

2649 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

414-744-2540

www.luvunlimited.com