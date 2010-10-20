If you're buying your dog food from a big-box retailer, you may want to think twice. Many commercially made dog foods are loaded with fillers like corn, which canines can't digest. The Natural Pet in Bay View doesn't sell any of the shameful (and arguably even unhealthy) pet products that bigger retailers do. It specializes in natural and nontoxic foods and supplements, and the loving staff takes an interest in each pet brought into the store, offering customized diet and nutrition advice.

The Natural Pet

2532 E. Oklahoma Ave.

414-482-7387

www.thenaturalpetllc.com