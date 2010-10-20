2010 has seen many new restaurants, and more are on the way. Bay View’s charming Pastiche Bistro has proven to be a very welcome addition to Milwaukee’s dining scene. The interior includes a handful of tables, a small bar, sunny-yellow walls and plenty of windows. The menu, which is larger than you might expect, is mostly French, with a few pastas and a risotto thrown in. Starters include escargot and a classic salad Nicoise. Cassoulet, steak and frites and a delightful lamb navarin are among the entrees. The wine list is not large, but the prices are reasonable. Pastiche is also open for weekday lunches. French restaurants are in short supply around herePastiche Bistro is a perfect example of why there should be more.

Pastiche Bistro & Wine Bar

3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

414-482-1446

www.pastichebistro.com