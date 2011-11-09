Conejito's Place

539 W. Virginia St.

414-278-9106

The atmosphere is dank and the plates are paper, but the prices are unbelievable. Nothing on the menu at Conejito's Place, Milwaukee's best-loved dive Mexican restaurant, costs more than $5. Bean tostadas, chopped-meat tacos and cheese and onion enchiladas can't be beat for the price, especially if you're craving something greasy. The most expensive menu item, the chicken mole, easily rivals similar dishes at places that charge twice as much. At these prices, you can afford to treat yourself to one of Conejito's strong margaritas. (E.R.)

Runners-up:

George Webb

Bombay Sweets