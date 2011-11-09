Best of Milwaukee 2011
Lanny B. Hale, M.D.
There's no doubt that Dr. Lanny Hale is a skilled LASIK surgeon. But he and his staff are also skilled at making squeamish patients feel comfortable about the procedure. They provide the total package any prospective client is looking for, ... more
Balzac
With the help of its top-notch staff, Balzac has become a joyous, elegant and affordable Brady Street destination. The green curry mussels, the mac 'n' cheese, the great wine and beer list, the happy hour specials, the heavenly outdoor seat... more
Bryant's Cocktail Lounge
With its dim, orange lighting, antique stereo system and cordial service—the bartenders wear ties and vests and carry themselves like staff at a four-star restaurant—Bryant's is a relic of an era when cocktail lounges were the classiest, mo... more
Lakefront Brewery
The Lakefront Brewery is a Milwaukee treasure, and its guided tour is definitely an experience. Grab your “legal” friends and take a trip behind the scenes to see how your local beer is made. Tickets include a souvenir glass and beer sam... more
Sugar Maple
It's a marvelous time to be a beer lover in Milwaukee, as bars all over the city have greatly expanded their beer selections over the last decade. When you're craving a beer you've never had before (or perhaps never even heard of before), ... more
