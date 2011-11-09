Sugar Maple

441 E. Lincoln Ave.

414-481-2393

www.mysugarmaple.com

It's a marvelous time to be a beer lover in Milwaukee, as bars all over the city have greatly expanded their beer selections over the last decade. When you're craving a beer you've never had before (or perhaps never even heard of before), there's no better option than Bay View's proudest beer bar, the Sugar Maple. They not only have the neighborhood's biggest, most regularly updated selection of brews, including 60 on draft, they also staff opinionated beer enthusiasts eager to pair you with the perfect one. (E.R.)

Runners-up:

Café Hollander

Bomb Shelter