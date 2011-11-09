Bryant's Cocktail Lounge

1579 S. Ninth St.

414-383-2620

www.bryantscocktaillounge.com

With its dim, orange lighting, antique stereo system and cordial service—the bartenders wear ties and vests and carry themselves like staff at a four-star restaurant—Bryant's is a relic of an era when cocktail lounges were the classiest, most relaxing places on the planet. The most fastidious mixologists in the city work at this proudly retro 73-year-old South Side escape, creating specialty cocktails and ice cream drinks around each customer's tastes. There's no menu here. Patrons just order by flavor (or, if they're really at a loss for ideas, by color) and trust the bartenders to set them up with something special, which they always do. (E.R.)

Runners-up:

At Random

Foundation Tiki Bar (tie)

Hi Hat (tie)