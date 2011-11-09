Balzac

1716 N. Arlington Place

414-755-0099

www.balzacwinebar.com

With the help of its top-notch staff, Balzac has become a joyous, elegant and affordable Brady Street destination. The green curry mussels, the mac 'n' cheese, the great wine and beer list, the happy hour specials, the heavenly outdoor seating and the warm, chocolate-y interior, with its huge windows and long bar, are perfect for conversation. I have schemed, dreamed, reminisced, worked, rested, laughed, cried and watched election returns in the cozy arms of this place. (J.S.)

Runners-up:

Nessun Dorma

Thief Wine Shop & Bar