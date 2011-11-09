Lakefront Brewery

1872 N. Commerce St.

414-372-8800

www.lakefrontbrewery.com

The Lakefront Brewery is a Milwaukee treasure, and its guided tour is definitely an experience. Grab your “legal” friends and take a trip behind the scenes to see how your local beer is made. Tickets include a souvenir glass and beer samplings. There's a tasty Friday fish fry in the Palm Garden, and you'll want to have your own opinion on the Stooges artworks out front. (D.G.)

Runners-up Brewery Tour:

Sprecher Brewery

Miller Brewery

Runners-up Fish Fry:

Mulligans Irish Pub and Grill

Serb Hall