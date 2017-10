Kopp's

Multiple locations

www.kopps.com

The notion of “best custard” is something of a misnomer—there's really no such thing as bad custard, since any dessert with such high butterfat content is bound to be delicious. Kopp's custard, though, is among the creamiest and most delicious custard in the city, and the local chain's flair for pricey ingredients—think macadamia nuts—makes a good thing even better. (E.R.)

Runners-up:

Leon's Frozen Custard

Gilles Frozen Custard