Landmark Credit Union

Multiple locations

www.landmarkcu.com

When some in the banking industry want to charge customers a monthly fee to access their own money, it's nice to have an alternative like credit unions. In the Milwaukee area, with 19 branches to choose from, none is more prominent than Landmark Credit Union. This nonprofit financial cooperative is owned by its customers/members and returns its profits in the form of lower fees and affordable services. Landmark also looks for ways to give back to the community—in addition to holding free educational seminars on a variety of financial topics, it supports the United Way and the Children's Miracle Network. (R.H.)

Runners-up:

UW Credit Union

Educators Credit Union