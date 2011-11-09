Peter Sciortino's

1101 E. Brady St.

414-272-4623

www.petersciortinosbakery.com

The secret must lie in the original recipes for Italian breads and rolls that Peter Sciortino used when he started his Brady Street bakery more than 60 years ago. It's simply the best in town. The shop is just as famous for its scrumptious Italian cookies. There are so many kinds, all visually attractive, surprisingly flavorful and distinct. It can be maddeningly hard to choose between them. Beautiful gelatos and cakes and some deli items are also available. (J.S.)

