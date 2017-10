With their unique lineup, the Milwaukee quartet I'm Not a Pilot easily stands out from other acts with a similar pop-rock mentality. In lieu of a guitarist, singer-pianist Mark Glatzel and cellist Peter Thomas tag-team the band's melodies, backed by the bright rhythms of drummer Steve Vorass and bassist Adrian Esguerra. The band's following has grown quickly since the release of their 2010 full-length debut, Need Money for Rocket Fuel. (E.R.)

