Sandy Pasch made the leap from nursing to politics a few years ago and quickly became a shining star among the state's legislators. The leader of the Milwaukee Democratic Legislative Caucus has been an outspoken supporter of access to affordable health care and for helping those with mental illnesses and disabilities. Pasch has also become an outspoken critic of Scott Walker's attempts to gut public education, the state's safety net and Wisconsin's long progressive tradition. Although she lost a tough race to recall Alberta Darling this summer, we applaud her willingness to take on a powerful incumbent in a distinctly Republican district.