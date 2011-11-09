West Allis Cheese and Sausage

Multiple locations

www.wacheese-gifts.com

West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe is the go-to place for Wisconsin cheese. Most enticing are its amazing selections from Sartori Cheese and Carr Valley Cheese, two of the top cheese-makers in the state. But the store also offers some offbeat, addictive cheeses, such as the stinky but tasty Liederkranz, which went out of production in 1985 but was resurrected recently by DCI Cheese in Richfield. You can also find a wide array of cheese from outside of Wisconsin as well as curds, spreads and wax-covered cheddar shaped like a cow, beer mug or Green Bay Packer. (L.K.)

