Wisconsin Athletic Club

Multiple locations

www.thewac.com

The Wisconsin Athletic Club (WAC) is the largest privately owned athletic club in Wisconsin. The WAC focuses on strength and core training, and also incorporates massage therapy and dietitian advice at special prices for members. The club boasts a professional staff committed to cleanliness and service. The 23,000-square-foot location Downtown has a new mind/body studio and more than 100 pieces of cardio equipment. Becoming a member is a great way to start the new year. (D.G.)

Runners-up:

YMCA

Gold's Gym