Best of Milwaukee 2013: Dining Out

Ethiopian Cottage

1824 N. Farwell Ave.

414-224-5226

ethiopiancottage.com

Injera, a large, spongy flatbread with a slightly tartflavor, adds to the unique experience of dining at an Ethiopian restaurant. Allentrées are served on top of injera, and it is also your dining utensil—simplytear off a piece and dig in. Local diners looking for this experience can findit at Ethiopian Cottage. Many of the tables are traditional, small and madefrom basketry, so the tabletop is just large enough for a piece of injera. Therestaurant’s weekday lunch buffet is mainly vegetarian. Ethiopian beers areserved, as is a honey wine called tej. Ethiopian Cottage offers unique diningat budget prices. (Jeff Beutner)



BarFood



The Palomino

2491 S. SuperiorSt.

414-747-1007

palominobar.com



Bay View staple Palominorecently went through two months of renovations and many menu changes. Theybrought in a wood burning smoker and grill, so their comfort food could be mademore homemade and from scratch. There are still plenty of vegan options, suchas a po-boy and “chicken wings.” As far as ambience, the seating and tableshave been upgraded, and the place has a slightly cleaner and newer vibe, but isstill very cool. (Danielle Stevens)



Breakfast



Blue’s Egg

317 N. 76th St.

414-299-3180

bluesegg.com



Plan on skipping lunch if you dobreakfast at Blue’s Egg, where the portions are massive and the preparationsare decidedly decadent. This from-scratch Milwaukee hotspot specializes in eggsbenedict, offering five varieties including the Dubliner, an Irish spin on theclassic featuring corned beef, creamy leeks, rye toast and a good dousing of paprikaaïoli, but even the most seeminglybasic omelets here are a thing to behold. Hashbrowns are a particular standout,and can come stuffed with toppings including goat cheese, pulled ham andcheddar, or chicken chorizo and spinach. (Evan Rytlewski)

BrewPub



Café Hollander

Multiple locations

cafehollander.com



The East Side and Tosalocations are run by Lowlands, which owns a number of restaurants withFrench and Low Countries themes. You’ll find appetizers, salads, burgers,sandwiches and a weekend brunch. There are occasional Dutch and Belgiantouches, and beers are sometimes used for cooking. An example is a Belgianwaffle that incorporates Guinness. The larger of the two menus is mostly devotedto Belgian beers, with everything from lambics to white ales. (J.B.)

Brunch

Sandwich





Comet Café



1947 N. Farwell Ave



414-273-7677

Brunch is really theonly early meal at which it is acceptable to drink. Comet’s array ofeye-openers is compelling evidence for its supremacy in the world of brunch.But it is the bacon pancakes that remove any lingering doubt. Supposing youincline toward the lunch-side of brunch or just fancy a sandwich, Comet alsomakes the finest in the city. If vegetarians can resist the temptation ofexpertly used bacon, they’ll find the artichoke melt sandwich to be no meanalternative. (Tyler Friedman)



Buffet



Middle Eastern Restaurant



Casablanca

728 E. Brady St

414-271-6000

casablancaonbrady.com



In the Bogart classic Casablanca, everyone goes to Rick’s. InMilwaukee, anyone who loves Middle Eastern food has gone to Casablanca. Withthe opening last year of the upper level and its wrap-around mezzanine, thereare more reasons than ever to visit. The weekday and Sunday lunch buffets offera tantalizing array of mostly vegetarian options, and the menu includes much ofwhat’s on the buffet table, plus lamb, beef and chicken. The stylishly designedbar is a great place for smoking the hookah, and belly dancers appear on Fridaynights. (Dave Luhrssen)

Burger

Frozen Custard



Kopp’s Frozen Custard

Multiple locations



The notion of “best custard” is somethingof a misnomer—there’s really no such thing as bad custard, since anydesert with such a high butterfat content is bound to be delicious. Kopp’scustard, though, is among the creamiest, fattiest and most decadent custards inthe city, and the local chain’s flare for pricey ingredients—think macadamianuts—makes a good thing even better. What really makes Kopp’s worth the trip,though, is their massive burgers: perfect, nearly Frisbee-sized patties kissedwith butter. Make sure to order yours with fried onions. (E.R.)

Burrito



Café Corazón

3129 N. Bremen St.

414-810-3941

corazonmilwaukee.com



Café Corazón shows its beans, cheese andavocado that it loves them with a warm tortilla hug. This tenderness translatesinto deliciousness and garners top honors for the café’s burrito. Located in aquiet corner of Riverwest, what Café Corazón lacks in size it makes up for witha peaceful atmosphere, a delightful outdoor seating area and, of course,burritos that make you wish they hadn’t been so filling that you couldn’tpossibly have another…well maybe just one more. (T.F.)



CaribbeanRestaurant



Cubanitas

728 N. Milwaukee St.

414-225-1760



Cubanitas is the place to go in townfor Cuban food. The décor of Spanish Colonial elegance includes a bar thatcomes alive in the evening—the perfect setting in which to enjoy a mojito. Themenu features an impressive Cuban sandwich, shrimp in white wine sauce and ropavieja. The last is slow-cooked shredded beef in a zesty tomato Creole sauce.This is one of the hot spots on Milwaukee Street. (J.B.)

Central/SouthAmerican Restaurant

Tapas (Small Plates)



La Merenda

125 E. National Ave.

414-389-0125

lamerenda125.com



Calling La Merenda a Central/SouthAmerican restaurant is putting it in too narrow a box. The internationalflavors of La Merenda’s small plates often have a Latin accent, but theevolving menu knows no boundaries. It remains one of the city’s most crowdedrestaurants during evening hours. The popularity has even prompted valetparking, a rare sight in Milwaukee outside Downtown. La Merenda is an excellentplace to savor good food and conversation slowly, plate by plate. (D.L.)



Cheap Eats



Conejito’s Place

539 W. Virginia St.

414-278-9106

conejitos-place.com



Conejito’s offers great Mexican foodwithout the frills. The environment is casual with meals served on paper platesand the three unpretentious dining rooms full of people from all walks oflife—you’re just as likely to see a crowd of college kids as a family on anight out. In its 41-year run, Conejito’s has become a South Side favorite withloyal fans who rave about chicken mole for just $4.50 and wonderfully cheapmargaritas for $3.50 a glass. Who needs fancy china when the deal is thisgood? (Erin Heffernan)



Chicken Wings



Buffalo WildWings

Multiple locations

buffalowildwings.com



Buffalo Wild Wings—better known as B-Dubs—is notoriousfor its delicious, all-white-meat chicken wings available in 16 signature sauceand five dry seasoning flavors, ranging from salt and vinegar to blazing hot.Traditional or boneless, these tasty wings pair perfectly with a cold beerwhile watching sports on B-Dubs’ multiple big-screen TVs. Or, if you’re up fora little self-competition, give the restaurant’s Blazin’ Challenge a try. Eat12 wings slathered in B-Dubs’ hottest sauce in under six minutes to win a T-shirtand your photo on their wall of fame. (Amanda Sullivan)

Chinese Restaurant



Emperor of China

1010 E. Brady St.

414-271-8889

emperorofchinarestaurant.com



A longtime asset to the Brady Streetneighborhood, the Emperor wins every year for the expected reasons: itsthoughtful menu, great food and service, affordable prices and comforting atmosphere.The secret ingredient is the hardworking husband-and-wife team who’ve owned theplace since 1986. One of them is always on the premises to greet you with acheerful smile or warmly answer the phone if you call for delivery or carryout.They seem to love what they do and to care about you. There’s a pleasure inpatronizing their restaurant that goes beyond the good food, although I lovethat, too. (John Schneider)



Coffee Shop



Colectivo (formerly known as Alterra)

Multiple locations

colectivocoffee.com



The name change has confused noone. The successful hometown chain is now called Colectivo, but the coffee isstill full bodied and the various locations remain packed. Colectivo’s venuesare architecturally interesting, many of them making use of Industrial AgeMilwaukee sites. They have held their own against the transnational roasters,serving good food and service as well as hot drinks. (D.L.)



Delivery Menu



Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches

Multiple locations

jimmyjohns.com



Jimmy John’s delivers the quickestsandwich—likely to be in your hands by the time you’ve pulled out your wallet.Meat lovers can chow down on the Gargantuan or Vito, loaded with Italian genoasalami and capicola. Add some giardiniera and take your taste buds to Italy.Vegetarians will even be pleased with their gourmet vegetarian sub withcucumbers, tomatoes, provolone and real avocadospread. JJ’s offers fresh ingredients, in a range of sizes, at a fair price.Smells are free. (Ciera Mckissick)



Donuts



Dunkin’ Donuts

Multiple locations



Dunkin’ Donuts covers all your quick get-up-and-go breakfast needs, butdonuts are their specialty. Customers can choose from a variety of colorful anddelicious donuts that complement DD’s trademark coffee (dunking encouraged).They have a wide selection of flavors ranging from apple crumb to the morepeculiar PB&J-flavored donut. DD has that particular donut for thatparticular person. (Brandon Miller)



Farm to Table Restaurant (Locally Sourced)

Odd Duck

2352 S. KinnickinnicAve.

414-763-5881

oddduckrestaurant.com

With its ever-changingmenu, you could dine at Odd Duck once a week without ever repeating the samemeal, but you can always count on the experience being unforgettable. Thisambitious Bay View restaurant creates transcendent small plates from locallysourced ingredients, offering unique flavor pairings like pan-roasted walleyein a butternut squash purée and leg of lamb with Spanish goat cheese andhouse-made giardiniera peppers, to name just a few that you may never see onthe menu again. (E.R.)

Fish Fry



Lakefront Brewery

1872 N. Commerce St.

414-372-8800

lakefrontbrewery.com



How convenient thatMilwaukee’s best brewery tour and fish fry cohabit in Lakefront Brewery’shistoric digs. This way, after the generous samples of the $7 tour, you needonly stumble a short distance to keep the booze company with some beer-batteredcod. The experience pairs well with the complimentary music courtesy of theBrew House Polka Kings. Given the well-deserved popularity of the brewery tourand fish fry, buying online tickets and making reservations are recommended.(T.F.)



French Restaurant



Pastiche Bistro

3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

414-482-1446

pastichebistro.com



The intimate Pastiche Bistrooffers a fine French menu. Order some wine and begin with onion soup, thenperhaps a salade Nicoise. The interior has understated Gallic charm. There arefewer entrées at lunch than at dinner, but the prices are considerably cheaper.In general, the prices seem right. The wine list is thoughtful and a full winestore is housed one floor above the restaurant. This is a charming restaurantin an unlikely setting. (J.B.)

Frozen Yogurt/GelatoShop

Yo Mama!

Multiple locations

yomamagoodness.com



Yo Mama! now boasts three locations,and it’s easy to see why the two-year-old company is such a success. Offering10 frozen yogurt flavors each day, a whopping 35 toppings and a host ofpastries and beverages, Yo Mama! is a sweets-lover’s dream. Watching your diet?Fear not, Yo Mama! has you covered—most yogurts served have zero fat and eachselection of 10 features a no-sugar option and dairy-free sorbet. There’sreally no excuse—grab a cup and start creating! (Selena Milewski)



German Restaurant



Mader’s

1041 N. Old World Third St.

414-271-3377

madersrestaurant.com



Dineunder a splendid wrought iron chandelier near a suit of medieval armor. DrinkGerman beer from a ceramic mug. This is the Mader’s experience. In business forover a century, Mader’s is one of the city’s oldest restaurants and serves theGerman specialties that made it famous, including sauerbraten, schnitzel andsausages made by neighboring Usinger’s. (J.B.)



Greek Restaurant



Oakland Gyros

Multiple locations



One of Milwaukee’s favoritecounter-service restaurants, the original Oakland Gyros benefited from itslocation near the UW-Milwaukee campus and on the same block as a popularstudent bar, Axel's. The nothing-fancy eatery offers generous portions offlavorful Greek food (and even plain old cheeseburgers) at reasonable pricesand served up quickly. The formula was so successful that Oakland Gyros hasreplicated itself on the South Side with name and menu intact. (D.L.)



Hot Dog



The Dogg Haus

Multiple locations

thedogghaus.com



The scruffy Brady Street shop toutedits Chicago-style dogs when it opened in 2005 and Milwaukee responded withrelish. With Shepherd readersawarding it first place every single year, additional shops were opened atMarquette, UW-Milwaukee, Cathedral Square and the Downtown business district.Each offers 18 specialty hot dogs named for places around the globe. Homebodiesmay prefer the Wisconsin hot dog, smothered in melted mozzarella, cheddar andspicy nacho cheese. There’s also a build-your-own option with 25 possibletoppings slathered over Vienna beef or veggie dogs in steamed poppy seed buns.(J.S.)



Hotel Restaurant



MasonStreet Grill

425 E. Mason St.

414-298-3131

masonstreetgrill.com



Located adjacent to thehistoric Pfister Hotel, the Mason Street Grill has become a favorite for bothguests and local residents. The bar and dining room have a warm atmosphere withelegant furnishings. The menu includes classic grill options like steak andchops, as well as fish and seafood. Dishes are prepared by professional chefsusing only the highest-quality ingredients. Six nights out of the week, live jazz complements the experience. It'sthe perfect place for an elegant evening with your special someone. (B.M.)



Indian-PakistaniRestaurant



Maharajah

1550 N. Farwell Ave.

414-276-2250

maharajarestaurants.com



Maharajah’s interior has undergone awelcome face life and the menu has been tweaked, but Milwaukee’s longestrunning Indian restaurant continues to draw crowds on the strength of its food.The lavish lunch buffet, with many meat and vegetarian dishes, has been aperennial favorite of Shepherd Expressreaders for flavor and variety. Not only will you not leave hungry, but most ofus would be unable to find room to taste every item. The dinner menu goesbeyond the norm for local Indian restaurants. (D.L.)



Italian Restaurant



RistoranteBartolotta

7616 W. State St.

414-771-7910

bartolottaristorante.com



Ristorante Bartolotta, the flagshiprestaurant of the Bartolotta Restaurant Group, opened its doors in Wauwatosanearly 20 years ago. This inviting nook offers an intimate dining space,top-quality service and great Italian food. Executive Chef Juan Urbieta and hiscrew consistently create a diverse menu that highlights Central and NorthernItalian cuisine and also present an ever-changing seasonal menu. Don’t forgetto take some time to peruse Ristorante’s notable list of authentic Italianwines and enjoy a glass (or two) with the restaurant’s delectable fare. (A.S.)



Japanese Restaurant

Sushi

Kiku

202 W. Wisconsin Ave.

414-270-1988

kikumilwaukee.com

Kiko focuses on sushi, with a variety of nigiri and makioptions. Entrées include teriyaki, tempura, seafood and noodles. Appetizersinclude items like grilled hamachi collar and a jellyfish salad. The sushi isalways fresh and of good quality. A sure bet is the tempura, especially thejumbo shrimp in a feather-light batter. The setting is casual and there are manyprivate booths. (J.B.)

Jewish/Kosher-Style Restaurant



Benji’s Deli

4156 N. Oakland Ave.

414-332-7777



Benji’s specializes in Jewish dishesthat can be hard to find anywhere else in Milwaukee. Their corned beef, longhailed as the city’s finest, is their great claim to fame, but the menu alsoincludes an impressive assortment of herring, borscht, brisket and matzo, aswell as an assortment of plate-dwarfing clubs and sandwiches. For breakfast, Benji’soffers specialties including lox omelets and their signature dish, HoppelPoppel, a blend of fried salami, potatoes and eggs. For an extra buck, you canupgrade to the Super Hoppel Poppel, which adds green peppers, mushrooms, onionsand cheese to an already very filling meal. (E.R.)



Kitchen Open After 10p.m.



Ma Fischer’s

2214 N. Farwell Ave.

414- 271-7424



Typically packed on weekends directlyfollowing bar close, Ma Fischer’s is the North Avenue night owl’s go-toestablishment for hangover-prevention fare. Offering a huge selection—includingGreek, American and Mexican—Ma’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner all day.Remember to check out the dessert display case, a work of art even if you’renot partaking. With ample seating, this bustling diner can accommodate you evenif you’re out with your full cadre. Pull up a chair—your piping hot slice ofAmericana awaits. (S.M.)



Korean Restaurant



Seoul

2178 N. Prospect Ave.

414-289-8208



At Seoul, one of the onlyMilwaukee restaurants exclusively devoted to Korean food, the steamed dumplingsand deep-fried shrimp make for fine starters. The hot pots, stews large enoughto serve a few diners, are heated with a butane burner at the table. The eel isno longer served, but the menu offers many unusual items. The popular lunchbuffet offers a quick introduction to Korean food. (J.B.)



Louisiana/Southern Restaurant

Soul Food



Maxie’sSouthern Comfort

6732 W. Fairview Ave.

414-292-3969

maxies.com/milwaukee



Maxie’s is so good it’ll have you planningtrips to Mardi Gras celebrations and saying “y’all” before your meal is done.This Milwaukee restaurant brings the best of the South north of the Mason-Dixon,cooking up the Carolinas, Creole and Cajun dishes of Louisiana, slow-smoked Southernbarbeque and comfort food classics like fried green tomatoes, corn bread andgrits. But perhaps what's most impressive is Maxie’s take on Southern-styleseafood. With fresh ingredients flown in five days a week, the kitchen isalways stocked for its outstanding raw bar that serves up quality oysters,clams and shrimp daily. Maxie’s also offers a nice selection of drinks with a respectablebeer, wine and specialty drinks menu that includes a mint julep worthy of theKentucky Derby. (E.H.)



Mexican Restaurant



Botanas

816 S. Fifth St.

414-672-3755

botanasrestaurant.com



A recurrent winner of the Best MexicanRestaurant Award, Botanas features a large menu of excellent Guadalajaran fareat reasonable prices. Included are the expected combos of tacos, burritos,tamales, etc., but look for more unusual dishes as well, like camarones aladiabla and Guadalajara mole Colorado. Thirsty? Nineteen tequilas are on hand,and the margarita selection is celebrated. Moreover, the décor alone makes theestablishment worth checking out—with beautiful murals of Aztec ruins andtropical wildlife gracing the walls, faux-torches and a large patio for summerdining, Botanas’ aesthetic sense is impeccable. (S.M.)



Outdoor Dining



Horny Goat Hideaway

2011 S. First St.

414-482-4628

hghideaway.com



Horny Goat Hideaway is located in the formerMilwaukee Pump House and serves delicious food and drink in style. Thissmoke-free brewpub has indoor heated volleyball courts and dazzling fire pits,but it is best known for its expansive patio along the south bank of theKinnickinnic River. Dine outside on this beautiful boardwalk for aone-of-a-kind experience with gorgeous river views, live entertainment (seewebsite for schedule) and a full-service outdoor bar. (A.S.)



Pizza(Locally Owned)



Zaffiro’s Pizza

1724 N. FarwellAve.

414-289-8776

zaffirospizza.com



Established in theheart of Milwaukee's Lower East Side in 1956 by Liborio “Bobby” Zaffiro and hisbrother John, Zaffiro’s pizzeria and bar remain a perennial all-city favorite. Agood variety of Italian dishes are served, but the main draw is still, asalways, the famous wafer-thin-crust pizza topped with fresh ingredients. TheFarwell Avenue restaurant is relaxed and family friendly. Order for carry-outor delivery or simply drive to Omaha, Neb., and pick up a slice at the MarcusMidtown Cinema there. (Jay Peschman)



Polish Restaurant



Polonez

4016 S. Packard Ave.

414-482-0080



Polenez recently introduceda new menu, with many vegetarian and gluten-free options, but don’t worry, theold favorites remain. Since opening 30 years ago, Polenez has been a favoriteplace for Polish comfort food such as pierogi, Polish sausage, borscht, zestydill pickle soup and a traditional Friday fish fry with cod or perch. Look forthe Saturday evening polka buffet and Sunday polka brunch with live music.(D.L.)



Restaurant Service

Mulligans Irish Pub& Grill

8933 S. 27th St., Franklin

414-304-0300

mulliganson27th.com



Mulligans is a congenialplace at all times. Among the local Irish pubs, Mulligans prepares the Irishbasics as well as anybody, especially the corned beef. This is the type of pubthat would be welcome in any neighborhood. The attractive interiorincludes woodwork in the main dining area, which offers private booths alongthe window. With numerous flat-screen TVs, the bar area also doubles as asports bar. (J.B.)

Restaurant with a View

Seafood Restaurant



Harbor House

550 N. Harbor Drive

414-395-4500

harborhousemke.com



It's not the Calatrava any more thanall the buildings down the west side of Juneau Park, high on the gloriousbluff; not just the bluff, but the wooded Oak Leaf Trail, the tree-linedlagoon, the meadow stretching north to the marina, the kites, the bikes, thestrollers and runners; it's that thin peninsula, the breakwater, too, theboats, the water, the wide sky. Our city is as beautiful as any in the worldfrom the water's edge where Harbor House, with quiet good taste, rests. Nibbleraw oysters, sip cocktails and savor seafood while meditating on this noble andprofound terrain. (J.S.)



Ribs



Speed Queen Bar-B-Q

1130 W. Walnut St.

414-265-2900



Speed Queen secured its name when co-founder Betty Gillespie got ordersout faster than the competition. Speed Queen is among the longest-lastingMilwaukee restaurants, in its 57th year of operation with the city’slargest barbeque pit and sauces beloved enough to be sold in supermarkets.Ribs, tips, chicken, turkey, fish and soul food sides make the place an institutionwith a steady flow of take-out and drive-through orders. (Jamie Lee Rake)



Romantic Restaurant



Gourmet Restaurant



Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro

3133E. Newberry Blvd.

414-962-6300

lakeparkbistro.com



The elegantly repurposedLake Park pavilion, perched on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan, hasincomparable views. The bistro’s menu and ambience are French and the standardsfor preparation and service are high. Dinners can get expensive, but lunchesare more modestly priced and the Sunday off-the-menu brunch with selection ofstarters, entrées and desserts is one of the city's best. The wine list islong. (D.L.)



Serbian Restaurant



Three Brothers

2414 S. St. Clair St.

414-481-7530



Milwaukee has been home to aremarkable number of Serbian restaurants over the years and the long-runningThree Brothers has led the way. Housed in a historic Schlitz brewery tavern inan out-of-the-way corner of Bay View, Three Brothers serves homemadestick-to-the-ribs dishes in a homey atmosphere. The stuffed cabbage and chickenpaprikash are among the favorites. Raise a toast with a potent shot ofslivovitz. (D.L.)



Soups



SoupBrothers

209 W. Florida St.

414-270-1040



Hidden in the Walker’s Point neighborhood,next to Caroline’s, there’s a small storefront that advertises soup. It’s thecozy little restaurant of Soup Brothers. Contrary to its size, Soup Bros. has abig reputation for serving some of the most delicious soups and homemade breadin town. They offer six soups every day, both vegetarian and with meat. As thewinter season rolls in, warm up with a hot bowl of soup during their extendedhours of operation. (B.M.)



Steakhouse



Five O’Clock Steakhouse

2416 W. State St.

414-342-3553

fiveoclocksteakhouse.com



Coerper’s Five O’Clock Club wasthe local veteran of steakhouses, founded by the Coerper family in 1948. A fewyears ago, when ownership changed, the name simplified to the Five O’ClockSteakhouse, but all else remains the same. There are still two dining areas,both with access to the bar, and the Deco-ish décor appears to be straight outof 1948. It’s a classic supper club setting. New competitors and nationalchains have had no effect on business. Reservations are a good idea on weeknightsand essential on weekends. (J.B.)

Street Food Vendor

StreetzaPizza

414-215-0021

streetza.com



Since the summer of 2009, Streetza has madeit its mission to unlock Milwaukee’s pizza potential. Using the city’s greatselections of local meats and cheeses, the flame-streaked food truck serves upslices using a 650-degree oven on wheels. Offerings always include classicslike cheese, pepperoni and veggie, but Streetza mixes up safer fare withspecial slices of the day like pumpkin, s’more and Wisconsin State Fair corndog pizzas. You're bound to run into the truck at events around the city onFriday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., but the truck is easy to find usingits iPhone app or Twitter account, @streetzapizza. You'll find a little bit of Twittertime can lead you straight to a local meal that’s #delicious. (E.H.)

SupperClub

ThePacking House

900 E. Layton Ave.

414-483-5054

packinghousemke.com



The Packing House is one of thoseclassic Milwaukee restaurants with top-notch food, pop and jazz in the cocktaillounge, a robust Sunday brunch and a drive-through Friday fish fry option.Service is always professional and even large dinner parties will be servedwith ease. Steak, ribs and seafood lovers will leave satisfied and the “famous”onion shreds are not to be missed. (Lisa Kaiser)

Taco

Bel Air Cantina

Multiple locations

belaircantina.com



In addition to avast tequila selection, excellent margaritas and the usual array of Mexicanfavorites (burritos, tamales, etc.) are Bel Air’s award-winning tacos.Following the California trend of tapas eclecticism, these creations containeverything from Portobello mushrooms to hoisin-glazed pork to mango tilapia.More than 20 varieties are available, and the ingenious ingredient combinationsand high quality will have you coming back to try them all. Visit on Tuesday orThursday when select tacos are $2 each. (S.M.)



Tea Room

The Watts Tea Shop

761 N. Jefferson St.

414-290-5720

wattsteashop.com

Located in the historic EastTown building that also houses George Watts & Sons china shop, the Tea Roomis the best place south of Toronto for an authentic, traditional English teaexperience. But if that isn’t your cup of tea, stop by for breakfast from 9a.m.-11 a.m. and a lunch menu of salads, sandwiches and casseroles from 11a.m.-2 p.m. The Watts Tea Shop won a James Beard Award in 2011. (Morton Shlabotnik)

Thai Restaurant



The King & I

830 N. OldWorld Third St.

414-276-4181



Many Milwaukeeans had their firsttaste of Thai at the King & I, with its popular weekday lunch buffet oftenserving as the introduction. Befitting its regal name, the King & I is moreupscale than many of the more casual, recent Thai eateries in town, with achic, open layout and a huge menu covering most of the Thai staples as well asa few surprises. Thai food can be among the most fiery in the world but theKing & I’s selection runs toward milder Milwaukee flavors. (M.S.)

Vegetarian Friendly Restaurant

Beans & Barley

901 E. North St.

414-278-7878

beansandbarley.com



Now thatvegetarianism has ceased to be a punch line, cooking without meat is regardedas a culinary art unto itself. The East Side’s Beans & Barley has emergedas a Milwaukee master of the meatless. If you are inspired to try your hand atvegetarian cooking, the Beans & Barley market conveniently sells all thenecessary ingredients in house. Pro tip: vegetarian chili—especially Beans& Barley’s—is a great way to fortify yourself against the bitter winterchill. (T.F.)



Vietnamese Restaurant



Hue

2691 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

414-294-0483

huemilwaukee.com



Not so long ago, the number oflocal Vietnamese restaurants could be counted with one finger. Now they arerelatively abundant. Most of the settings are a bit basic but the nicest décorbelongs to Hue. The interior is simple and elegant with Vietnamese handicraftsand a small, charming bar. The menu is not the largest in town but has all ofthe typical rice and noodle dishes. Prices are a tad higher than thecompetition but are still moderate. (J.B.)

Wine List

Thief Wine Shop &Bar

Multiple locations

thiefwine.com

A “thief” in wine terms is the small pipette that extractswine from a barrel. Besides being the zenith of housewarming gift shopping,both of Thief Wine’s locations have a bar at which to relax with a glass orcarafe of white, rose, red or sparkler. Offered is a vast, eclectic and worldlycollection, at every price point, served up by expert sommeliers. Whether inShorewood or the Third Ward’s Public Market, Thief Wine is the place to peoplewatch, peruse shops, grab a meal and sit down for some taboo day drinking.(D.S.)

