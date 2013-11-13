Best of Milwaukee 2013: Real Estate

Best real estate agent, home builder and more

by

Home Builder          

Kings Way Homes

kingswayhomes.com

 

Runner-up:

Homes by Towne

 

Real Estate Agency  

Shorewest Realtors

shorewest.com

 

Runners-up:

Realty Executives Integrity

First Weber Group Realtors

 

Real Estate Agent    

Rachel Bloch (Keller Williams Realty)

RachelBloch.com

 

Runners-up:

Gene Anderson (Realty Executives International)

Laurie Ansorge-VZ (First Weber Group Realtors)

 

Suburban Apartment Complex     

Tuckaway Heights Apartments

5470 S. Tuckaway Lane, Greenfield

414-281-6030

glencoproperties.com

 

Runner-up:

Enclave Luxury Apartments

 

Urban Apartments   

Yankee Hill Apartments

626 E. Kilbourn Ave.

414-276-1773

yankeehillapartments.com

 

Runner-up:

Juneau Village Towers

 

Urban Condos          

Bay View Terrace

2525 S. Shore Drive

 

Runner-up:     

Newport West Condominiums