Best of Milwaukee 2013: Sports & Recreation

Bowling Alley

Pool Hall

Landmark Lanes

2220 N. Farwell Ave.

414-278-8770

landmarklanes.com

Conventional wisdom has it that the drunker people are, the better they bowl. By that logic, some of the best bowling in the world must be taking place at this historic, basement-level East Side retreat, where it often feels like there are as many bars as there are lanes. Landmark may not be as up to date as some of the modern alleys—there’s no computer scoring here—but this giant underground rec room is rife with amenities. The beer selection is huge, the mixed drinks are cheap and there are plenty of dartboards, arcade games and pool tables. Billiards buffs take note: It’s almost always easy to find an open table here. (Evan Rytlewski)

Favorite Admiral

Victor Bartley

It seems a lock that this year’s favorite won’t repeat next year. And that’s because this 25-year-old defenseman is no longer an Admiral. He’s been called up by the Admiral’s parent team, the Nashville Predators of the NHL, and averaging a respectable number of minutes per game. About his talents on the ice, I defer to my friend and hockey expert Mike Juley: “Good skater, clean player, not afraid to drop the gloves or do the dirty work in the corners, although he didn’t have a lot of penalty minutes. He seemed to have a lot of lady fans.” Predators, indeed. (Art Kumbalek)

Favorite Brewer

Jonathan Lucroy

Catcher is an essential position on the baseball field that many teams struggle to fill yearly through the revolving-door policy. Not so for the Brewers—Jonathan Lucroy is a keeper. This past season, his fourth with the team, in 147 games played (nose-bleed heights for the injury-prone Brewers) he hit .280 and led the team in RBI. At the plate and behind it, “ Luuuuc