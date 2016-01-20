Best of Milwaukee 2015
Features
Best of Milwaukee Winners 2015
Shepherd Express' Best of Milwaukee Winners from our 25th Annual awards. more
Jan 20, 2016 12:57 AM Best of Milwaukee 2015 1 Comments
Best of Milwaukee 2015: Sports & Recreation
Shepherd Express' Best of Milwaukee Winners for 2015 for the sports & recreation category. more
Jan 20, 2016 12:49 AM Best of Milwaukee 2015
Best of Milwaukee 2015 Winners: Services Rendered
Accountant/Tax AdviserFirst Place:H&R Block Multiple locationshrblock.com Runner Up:Richard E. Nelson S.C. Financial Services Honorable Mentions:Guardian Credit Union Alliance Tax &,Guides more
Jan 20, 2016 12:47 AM Best of Milwaukee 2015
Best of Milwaukee 2015 Winners: Real Estate
Company From Which to Rent an Apartment First Place: Mandel Group mandelgroup.com Runner Up: My Dwelling Honorable Mentions: Shoreline Real Estate Co.,Guides more
Jan 20, 2016 12:43 AM Best of Milwaukee 2015
Best of Milwaukee 2015 Winners: Out and About
Shepherd Express' Best of Milwaukee Winners for 2015 for the out and about category. more
Jan 20, 2016 12:42 AM Best of Milwaukee 2015